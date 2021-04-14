She is Noura al Matrooshi, the first Arab woman astronaut

April 14, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The United Arab Emirates announced this weekend that Noura al Matrooshi will be the first Arab woman astronaut. She will be part of a team of four chosen to receive training with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for future missions to space.

With the support of our wise leadership, Emirati youth continue to make great strides and push their ambition to new limits. Today, 2 new Emirati astronauts joined the UAE Astronaut Program. Our young talents continue to set a model example to the world with their determination. pic.twitter.com/gcCUA3Nea1 - Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 10, 2021

"We announce the first Arab woman astronaut, among the two new astronauts selected from 4 thousand candidates to train with NASA for future exploration missions," reported Mohamed bin Rashid al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the Arab country on Twitter.

Al Matrooshi has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the UAE University. To be selected, she had to outperform another 4,305 candidates through medical tests, intelligence, personality and technical ability, according to the Emirati state news agency, WAM.

The four astronauts will train in manned spaceflight and space research to carry out low-orbit missions at NASA's Johnson Space Center.