Uber Mexico will give incentives for 710 million pesos to drivers and delivery people

The Uber Mexico platform seeks to improve the income of its Uber Eats driver and delivery partners, who are generating, on average, 20% more profits than before the pandemic.
There is good news for Uber Mexico driver and delivery partners. The platform announced a stimulus plan for 710 million pesos to improve the income of its affiliates

"We want to encourage more people to benefit from the economic opportunities for self -employment and entrepreneurship offered by our platform, especially in a context of economic recovery and reactivation of our cities," said Gretta González , general director of Shared Rides at Uber, in a statement. in Mexico.

The platform explained that said budget includes discounts in the commission for service for driving partners, as well as multipliers of earnings per trip.

The company reported that partners who used the app at least 20 hours a week to provide Uber and Uber Eats services generated 20% higher average earnings nationally and in Mexico City. This in contrast to those recorded before the lockdowns began.

“Now that cities are reactivated and vaccination campaigns continue to advance, there are more users requesting trips and orders through the Uber and Uber Eats apps, which has contributed to increases in the profits of driver and delivery partners. on the platform, ” said José García-Pimentel , CEO of Uber Eats in Mexico.

The statement clarifies that the cost of these promotions will not affect the rates paid by users of both services. In addition, the bonuses will be available to new drivers and delivery partners as well as to those previously registered on the platform, even if they decided to remain inactive during the last year.

Uber will not only give incentives in Mexico

Uber Mexico's stimulus plan is aligned with the one announced by the platform for the United States . Last week, the company reported that it would invest about 250 million dollars (about 5 billion Mexican pesos) to offer additional incentives to its US driver partners.

This is because, as the activities suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic resume, the demand for travel exceeds the supply of drivers . Thus, Uber seeks to retain active drivers, motivate the reactivation of those who left and attract new partners.

