Mexico is the country with the most 'sugar daddies' according to the SeekingArrangement dating app

The precarious economy in Mexico and Latin America has caused many women, mostly young, to become 'sugar baby' . That is, they seek the 'patronage' of mature men with the economic capacity to satisfy their needs, tastes and whims, who are commonly known as 'sugar daddies' . In this sense, Mexico leads the rankings as the country with the most 'sponsors' for these girls, according to data from the dating app SeekingArrangement .

An analysis by SeekingArrangement , the world's largest 'sugar dating' application, revealed that in Mexico there are about 183,302 'sugar daddies' available. This represents 34% of the total of those registered in Latin America.

In second place is Brazil , with 141,725 'papitos', followed by Colombia with 73,745. For their part, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Costa Rica and Panama have 540 thousand 444 Latino sugar daddies.

The figures represent the number of registered members since 2006, the year the dating app was created.

The platform attributes the proliferation of 'sugar daddies' in Mexico to two main factors. On the one hand, our country is the second largest economy in Latin America and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected an economic growth of around 5% by 2021. On the other, the vaccination against COVID-19 and the US economic stimulus package worth 1.9 trillion dollars, show signs of recovery and boost the Mexican economy.

In other words, the number of men with sufficient budget to act as 'sugar daddy' of one or more women is increasing.

How does the relationship between 'sugar daddy' and his 'sugar baby' work?

According to the platform, the relationship between these types of men and the women it sponsors is not a simple exchange of money for company or other benefits.

“ Sugar daddies not only provide financial assistance, they can also be mentors, offering their expertise as financial guides. For example for the payment of services, rent and lifestyle of those who call their ' sugar babbies' ” , explains Brandon Wade, CEO and Founder of SeekingArrangement.

"In addition, they can support opportunities to acquire contacts and advance their careers , among other things, in order to improve the aspirations of future professionals while they are still in college," he added.

And what do they get in return?

"These men find peace of mind when dating younger and more dynamic people, who might share the same tune and their same aspirations," says Rachel Uchitel, spokeswoman for SeekingArrangement. She explains that these wealthy men seek younger people because they do not find mental compatibility between them and potential partners their age.

SeekingArrangement is currently the world's largest sugar dating site, with 22 million members globally. According to their website , both 'mature men' and girls "seek mutually beneficial relationships, on their own terms."

