Business Plan

Action plan: 6 effective steps to do it without making mistakes

The easiest way to troubleshoot your business is to break it down into parts. We show you a simple recipe to achieve it.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Usually, it is extremely difficult for the entrepreneur to make his small business maintain the operation of his business and also manage to project adequate growth.

The most common context for many SMEs is that the solution of situations occurs as they arise, which leads to being only "putting out fires" or solving crises, without being able to attack the root of the problems.

The easiest way to root out priority problems for your organization or business is to simply break it up into parts. This is possible through the design of a small Action Plan that the company team prepares.

Here we show you a simple recipe to develop an action plan. Take note:

1. Define the objectives

Said action plan must have a clear, concise and measurable objective. You cannot start an action plan if you do not know what you want to achieve with it or in how long.

2. Detail the strategies

From this point on, the strategies to be followed to achieve said objective must be specified. These should show the path to be followed during the development and execution of the action plan.

3. Set the tasks

Then, the steps to be followed or tasks of each of the proposed strategies must be proposed. Tasks should be as specific and detailed as possible, reflecting each necessary step.

4. Make a Gantt Chart

Tasks must have specific times, start dates and end dates, for which it is advisable to adapt a Gantt chart to the action plan format for this purpose.

5. Designate responsible

Those responsible for each task should be assigned, who should preferably be those involved in the development of the action plan.

6. Execute the plan

Now you can proceed to the execution of the action plan. Each person in charge already knows the tasks that must be carried out to comply with the proposed strategies and achieve the final objective of your plan.

