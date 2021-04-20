VIDEO: Artificial Intelligence makes Einstein 'talk' again

April 20, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The UneeQ , based in the United States and New Zealand, published a video of its artificial intelligence project Digital Einstein that has the father of relativity theory chat with a fictional version of his human Sofia.

Users of UneeQ technology will be able to chat with the iconic Nobel Prize in Physics , who will answer their questions. Of course, with a slight German accent.

The idea of this long-term project is to teach and accompany people who feel lonely, especially seeing the effects of quarantines around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement that “Digital Einstein, among other digital humans, can communicate with people in a more natural way: using conversation, human expressions and emotional responses to provide the best daily interactions that we hope will make a difference in people's lives ”.