This is the Chinese short video app that wants to fight TikTok

April 23, 2021

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Kwai , the regional application of Kuaishou Technology, founded in Beijing in 2011, officially arrived in Mexico to offer a different option to millions of users through a dynamic inclusive and democratic virtual community. This innovative social network of short videos will allow people to discover, create and share content that makes them and more people happy, allowing them to be seen and heard equally, thanks to the inclusive technology that Kwai offers.

Kwai is an exciting, thought-provoking, and especially real short video community. With content and functionalities that make video creation an entertaining and simple process, allowing content creators and users to celebrate the fun side of life, in any space and in any place. Additionally, Kwai enables her platform and approach to transcend instant fashion and incentivize real moments of happiness in the everyday lives of real people.

“Our expansion in the region comes after having had a great reception in Brazil, a country in which, after almost two years of operations, we have positioned ourselves as the most downloaded app on Google Play. In this sense, Latin America is a very important market with enormous potential for the short video industry. We are very optimistic that its great cultural richness and recognized creativity will converge very well with our philosophy of inclusion and diversity ”, commented Arturo Martinez, General Manager in Latin America of Kwai.



Courtesy Kwai

Kwai, launched in Brazil at the end of 2018, has achieved that its users and content creators quickly adopt the functionalities offered by the platform, thanks to its interface and recommendation system as well as functionalities to download and share videos outside the app. designed to foster an inclusive community. Its technology and ease of use have allowed the application to expand rapidly in Latin America.

The application also has unique algorithms that do not discriminate profiles and is designed to provide fair participation to each user within the platform and build an equal, diverse and inclusive virtual community. Thus, Kwai users will find unique and authentic people and stories, as well as a content environment with which they will quickly connect and identify.

"We seek that our app is positioned as a social tool in which all people can express themselves authentically, be heard and seen regardless of social, economic or cultural differences or origins," added Arturo.

This inclusive approach has made Kuaishou one of the most popular applications worldwide. It currently has more than 300 million users who enjoy 86 minutes a day on average of the different content that is shared within the platform.



Courtesy Kwai

Monetize your creation

Currently Kwai , in addition to offering the possibility of sharing videos, socializing and interacting, allows its users to monetize thanks to its Referral Program, under which, for free and at no cost, users can invite friends and acquaintances to download and use the application using the personal code issued by the app.

According to Aurora Morales, Marketing Director for Latam: “The brand has set out to connect each user in a positive way and lead them to discover the best seconds of their day through our content, thus generating a positive impact on communities. local".

Kwai expects to launch its e-commerce, live streaming and gifting functionality soon, which are already available in other regions and allow additional monetization models.

Kwai is currently available on the iOS and Android systems in the App Store and Google Play.