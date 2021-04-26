Mariate Arnal is the new president of the Mexico Fintech Association

April 26, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Fintech Mexico Association, AC , elected a new Council. Mariate Arnal , director of Stripe in Latin America will be the president for the period 2021-2022.

"The Council will seek to foster collaboration, dialogue and cooperation with government entities to ensure that the fintech industry in Mexico can continue to contribute to the financial inclusion and economic growth of the country," the statement explained.

Likewise, Daniel Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Bitso and Adolfo Babatz, CEO and founder of Clip; They have been chosen by the members of the association to make up the period 2021-2022. Laura Cruz, CEO of Mastercard; Luis Barrios, CEO and founder of Arkangeles; Vicente Fenoll, CEO and founder of Kubo Financiero and Héctor Cárdenas, CEO and founder of Conekta, continue with their last year on the board of Fintech Mexico.

“This year will be critical for the Mexico Fintech Association. The work our companies do has never been more relevant and we must take the necessary steps to meet the needs of the Mexican economy that is emerging from the pandemic and competing to be part of the digital century. This occurs as we continue to mature and integrate into the ecosystem of financial institutions in the regulated and systemic sector. " Mariate Arnal commented.