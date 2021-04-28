NFT

'Disaster Girl' managed to get her meme back and sold it as a $ 470,000 NFT

The protagonist of the image is Zoe Roth, who is currently 21 years old.
Next Article
'Disaster Girl' managed to get her meme back and sold it as a $ 470,000 NFT
Image credit: Dave Roth

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Were you ever a meme? Maybe you should check what all this is about the NFT or " non-fungible token ". The girl who starred in the “ Disaster Girl ” meme managed to sell the image for 180 Ether, which is equivalent in the cryptocurrency of Ethereum to 470 thousand dollars (9,378,412 Mexican pesos approximately).

The protagonist of the image is Zoe Roth, who is currently 21 years old and is studying at the University of North Carolina at Chapen Hill. In February the young woman received a proposal to sell her photo as an NFT and she got it.

Roth managed to auction the photograph in which he comes out with a smile at the age of four and in the background a burning house, which was captured by his father Dave Roth.

According to The News & Observer , the young woman and her father contacted other people who had sold their memes, such as the boy from " Bad Luck Brian " and the girl from "Overly Attached Girlfriend."

Bad Luck Brian / Image: Kyle Craven

Zoe will donate a portion of her earnings to charities, while her father will use another to fix the air conditioning in his car.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

NFT

The first sweatshirt with NFT technology was sold, that is, as a non-fungible token for 500 thousand pesos

NFT

The New York Times Auctioned an Article as an NFT for More Than $500,000

News and Trends

A Closer Look at Current Trends Surrounding NFTs