These are the 25 best companies to work for according to LinkedIn

April 29, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to develop your career in a good company? This week LinkedIn released its Best Companies 2021 list where it highlighted the ideal companies to work for in the country.

The Top5 is made up of FEMSA, CitiBanamex, Bosch, BBVA and Walmart. In general, the list is made up of 20% of national companies and this year industries such as consumer goods, banking and the automotive sector predominate, which have proven to have a great boom in our country, despite the challenges of the pandemic .

“In this edition of Best Companies 2021 we have decided to emphasize those companies that are ideal for people to pursue a long-term professional career. Despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought with it, from LinkedIn we believe that this is a good time for professionals to find a perfect place to work and develop professionally, ”said Natalia Fabeni Senior News Editor of LinkedIn for Latin America.

LinkedIn's 25 Best Companies to Work For

Image: Depositphotos.com

LinkedIn considered seven key pillars to rank companies, including gender diversity, ability to move forward, skill growth, business stability, external opportunities, affinity with the company, and educational background.

The selected companies are:

FEMSA CitiBanamex Bosch BBVA Walmart Honeywell Stellantis Nestle IBM Scotiabank Ford Motor Company Nissan Motor Corporation Bimbo group Tata Consultancy Services Santander Bank John deere GNP PepsiCo Volkswagen AG Siemens Banorte Financial Group CEMEX Johnson Controls Johnson & Johnson Anheuser-Busch InBev

For more information about the 2021 Best Companies ranking in Mexico, you can consult the following link .