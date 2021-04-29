Race

These are the 25 best companies to work for according to LinkedIn

The list is made up of 20% of national companies and this year industries such as consumer goods, banking and the automotive sector predominate.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you want to develop your career in a good company? This week LinkedIn released its Best Companies 2021 list where it highlighted the ideal companies to work for in the country.

The Top5 is made up of FEMSA, CitiBanamex, Bosch, BBVA and Walmart. In general, the list is made up of 20% of national companies and this year industries such as consumer goods, banking and the automotive sector predominate, which have proven to have a great boom in our country, despite the challenges of the pandemic .

“In this edition of Best Companies 2021 we have decided to emphasize those companies that are ideal for people to pursue a long-term professional career. Despite the difficulties that the pandemic has brought with it, from LinkedIn we believe that this is a good time for professionals to find a perfect place to work and develop professionally, ”said Natalia Fabeni Senior News Editor of LinkedIn for Latin America.

LinkedIn's 25 Best Companies to Work For

Image: Depositphotos.com

LinkedIn considered seven key pillars to rank companies, including gender diversity, ability to move forward, skill growth, business stability, external opportunities, affinity with the company, and educational background.

The selected companies are:

  1. FEMSA
  2. CitiBanamex
  3. Bosch
  4. BBVA
  5. Walmart
  6. Honeywell
  7. Stellantis
  8. Nestle
  9. IBM
  10. Scotiabank
  11. Ford Motor Company
  12. Nissan Motor Corporation
  13. Bimbo group
  14. Tata Consultancy Services
  15. Santander Bank
  16. John deere
  17. GNP
  18. PepsiCo
  19. Volkswagen AG
  20. Siemens
  21. Banorte Financial Group
  22. CEMEX
  23. Johnson Controls
  24. Johnson & Johnson
  25. Anheuser-Busch InBev

For more information about the 2021 Best Companies ranking in Mexico, you can consult the following link .

