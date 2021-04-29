companies

The chain of stores aims to attract new consumers.
Suburbia will offer the option of 'mini payments' to its clients and will now compete with Coppel and Elektra
Image credit: Suburbia vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Now you can buy on credits in Suburbia . The department store is implementing a pilot program of 'mini payments' or 'small installments' that will allow it to develop a new customer base and compete with other stores such as Coppel and Elektra.

According to El Financiero , Santiago de Abiega, manager of financial services at El Puerto de Liverpool explained that this new program represents an opportunity for those who make up the middle or low sectors to acquire durable products.

With this product, the company will seek to diversify its financial services, from which 47% of its income in the first quarter of this year came. The brand's plan is to increase this 47 to 60% by 2025 relying on programs such as 'small payments'.

Likewise, the company expects that by 2025 its electronic commerce will grow three times more and become 40% of its income, and boost its market place 16 times more.

