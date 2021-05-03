Customers

What are the 'PANK aunts'? The truth behind these strong shoppers

PANK aunts are not mothers, but they are a major buying force.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Nupcias

By Fernanda Orendain

Today not all women dream of being moms . Many want to travel the world and dedicate themselves fully to their business. That is why the term " spinsters" has been left behind and the Pank aunts have come to replace them. We tell you who they are and their main characteristics.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Aunts PANK?

Yes, this is how marketer Melanie Notkin named them in 2008, to refer to all women who do not wish to have children. With the English syllables “PANK” (Professional Aunt No Kids) refers to a professional aunt without children.

Why?

PANK aunts are not mothers, but they are unconditional with their nephews. They spoil them, take them for a walk, surprise them, among many other things. In other words, you could say that they are the coolest girls.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Some of the main characteristics of these favorite aunts are that they have a fashionable and very attractive style . They like to travel, have a job or a business of their own, and focus on spending their money on their well-being. Some have a partner, some don't, but they are focused on living their life to the fullest.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

Do You Actually Understand Why Your Customers Are Buying?

Prepare to Succeed

These Are the Best Strategies to Win Customers

Prepare to Succeed

Digging For Gold: Identifying Your Ideal Customer