Endeavor Mexico has a new president: Francisco Xavier Casanueva

Casanueva aims to build a diverse and inclusive ecosystem so that companies in Mexico continue to strengthen themselves in sectors such as fintech, edtech, health, smart cities, commerce, food & agritech, data, media & marketing.
Image credit: Endeavor

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Francisco Xavier Casanueva is the new President of the Board of Directors of Endeavor, the global organization whose mission is to trigger greater economic, social and cultural growth through the promotion of entrepreneurs.

Casanueva took office since last December and has the objective of building a diverse and inclusive ecosystem so that companies in Mexico continue to strengthen in sectors such as fintech, edtech, health, smart cities, commerce, food & agritech, data, media & marketing the organization said in a statement.

Additionally, Casanueva will seek that more and more entrepreneurs have opportunities to share knowledge and best practices with stakeholders, in addition to continuing to scale to companies as Endeavor has done so far with Mercado Libre, Creditas, Rappi, Cornershop, Kavak, Clip and Just.

“I always believed and I believe more and more firmly that it is the entrepreneurial sector that makes the difference in the economies of each country. For this reason, this possibility of leading an organization as committed to transforming Mexico as Endeavor is an opportunity that I will honor from minute zero, ”said the new president about his appointment.

Endeavor Mexico showed a great growth process with the now ex-president, Sergio Rosengaus, who after five years leaves the presidency - without ceasing to be a director of the organization - with great results such as the selection of a Mexican unicorn, the creation and facilitation of a network of entrepreneurs in which experiences and best practices are shared, the regionalization of the model in Mexico which has allowed in the last five years not only to strengthen the organization in its operation but also to be able to take the model to each corner of the country, from Tijuana to Cancun.

Under his leadership, Rosengaus encouraged the organization to move within the themes of innovation and entrepreneurship, thus allowing Endeavor today to be a bridge of collaboration between large corporations and scaleups.

Francisco Xavier Casanueva has been Executive President of Interprotección since 2015, he represents the creation of new opportunities and the possibility of continuing to promote higher quality entrepreneurship in the country.

