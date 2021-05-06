100 Women Entrepreneurs are launched, an initiative dedicated to promoting the inclusion of women in the economy

May 6, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Given the importance of female entrepreneurship in the country's economy, Ana Victoria García, founder of the first business academy for women in Mexico, launched the call for the 100 women entrepreneurs program , an initiative that seeks a hundred women business leaders .

According to figures from the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), only 2% of women employed in the labor market are employers.

"Mexico not only needs more women to undertake, it also requires that those who already do so have adequate training, a clear vision and sufficient tools to lead their companies," said Ana Victoria García, based on figures from the Foundation Kauffman, startups and businesses led by women are, on average, 35% more profitable than those with a man at the helm.

“In the trajectory of an entrepreneurial woman, a moment arises when we realize that our business is expanding and we require a collaborative network; that is when we must have the necessary tools and information to take the next steps that will lead us to success ”, mentioned Ana Victoria García, also a judge for the television program Shark Tank México.

The call to participate in "100 Women Entrepreneurs" includes women entrepreneurs, partners or owners, of businesses with a turnover between 50 thousand and up to 2 million pesos a year; This with the aim of being able to promote entrepreneurship and provide their founders with the necessary tools so that, during 2021, female entrepreneurship can have a greater representation in the economic reactivation of the country.

Registration will be open from May 5 to 16, during which time Ana Victoria García and Victoria147 will seek scholarships for business women who want to take their entrepreneurship to the next level, through the Despegue program.

During the official launch, Ana Victoria García invited to talk to three important entrepreneurs who consider success stories of the Despegue program, among which is Paulina Pedraza, founder of Dulce Alma, Margot Zisa, main partner of Mora Market and Ana Herrera, ambassador of Gente de Mezcal.

Victoria147 has been recognized not only for its approach to training women in the business field, but also for its teaching and support methodologies, which allow the generation of a strong network of networking and collaboration between women entrepreneurs in Mexico and other countries. Latin America, especially in Colombia and Argentina.