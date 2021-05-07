This motorcycle airbag vest would stop working if you don't pay a subscription

May 7, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last year, a motorcycle supply company called Klim introduced a smart airbag vest (airbag), whose function is to protect the user against falls and accidents. However, it has a peculiarity: if you do not pay a membership, the device will not inflate.

According to what was collected by Vice , the vest called Ai-1 has a cost of 400 dollars (7,969 Mexican pesos approximately), but an additional membership must also be paid for it to fulfill its function of inflating at the time of an impact.

The safety device includes two components, the vest manufactured by Klim and an air bag system, which consists of a box that works as an impact detection module, which is known as In & Box and is developed by In & Motion. . Said box connects to the user's mobile phone, via Bluetooth.

Customers have the option to buy the vest for $ 400 and pay to choose a subscription of $ 12 (approximately 239 Mexican pesos) per month or $ 120 per year for the airbag system to work, otherwise it will not.

It is important to note that if there is a problem with the payment of your subscription or you forget to pay it, the company will give you a grace period of 30 days, if the payment does not occur then your security system will be deactivated.

Would you buy a vest with these characteristics?