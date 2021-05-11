VIDEO: Elon Musk announces that he has Asperger syndrome

May 11, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk announced this weekend that he has Asperger syndrome , an autism spectrum condition, during his appearance on Saturday Night Live .

The entrepreneur said: "I am making history tonight as the first person with Asperger to present ' Saturday Night Live ' or at least the first to admit it," he added after a wave of applause.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with Asperger syndrome have problems with social, emotional, and communication skills, as well as unusual behaviors and interests.

The CDC notes that Asperger syndrome affects people's ability to plan for the future, but it helps them generate alternative strategies and gives them the ability to remember large amounts of information.

Musk is not the only neurodivergent current public figure. Ecologist Greta Thunberg and Mexican girl genius Adhara Pérez also have Aspergers.

