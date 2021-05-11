Vaccines

'Dracula' will let you get vaccinated for free at his castle in Transylvania

Bran Castle in Transylvania will offer free doses of Pfizer to all tourists.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Would you like to visit Dracula's castle and protect yourself against the coronavirus ? Romania is betting on this strategy to reactivate its tourism !

Visitors who arrive at Bran Castle in Transylvania will come away with puncture marks, but it will not be because of the fangs of the iconic earl, but because this tourist attraction was established as a vaccination center that will serve tourists.

According to CNN , doctors and nurses with fangs prints on their gowns will give free doses of Pfizer to visitors to the 14th-century castle that served as the inspiration for Bram Stoker's novel.

Image: Bran Castle via Facebook

The castle staff hope this will attract more visitors to the Carpathian mountain resort, as this source of income that was so important in the area collapsed due to the pandemic.

The Reuters agency informs that anyone will be able to appear at the castle without prior appointment to receive their dose and at the same time, attend an exhibition of 52 medieval torture elements.

