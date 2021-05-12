Fraud

What is 'friendly fraud' and why can it kill your business?

Friendly fraud is a form of chargeback fraud, which is what happens when money is returned to a payer.
Next Article
What is 'friendly fraud' and why can it kill your business?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The impact of fraud on companies grows every year. In 2020 alone, in the United States, more than $ 630 billion was spent on online purchases and $ 12 billion was lost to fraud. In addition, global losses from e-commerce fraud are projected to exceed $ 37 billion annually by 2024. These types of attacks are becoming more frequent, and the serious issue is that there is little consensus or information that fraud is a serious problem for merchants. However, not all fraud is committed by criminals. The friendly fraud or friendly fraud is something that make legitimate customers, and is so common com criminal fraud.

Friendly fraud occurs when a legitimate customer makes a purchase online with a credit card , but then disputes the charges with the issuing bank instead of exchanging or returning an item, or examining the credit card charges to make sure that are legitimate.

This is a form of chargeback fraud, which is what happens when money is returned to a payer. There are cases where the consumer has nefarious intentions and their goal is to buy something, then dispute the payment, and keep the product or services after the payment is refunded. Friendly fraud can often be a misunderstanding, and consumers simply don't remember making a purchase or someone else who is an authorized user of their card makes the purchase and they don't know it.

To prevent and identify friendly fraud there are some simple steps that can minimize the incidence of these events. First of all, it is essential to conduct yourself as an honest and ethical business. For example, be transparent about additional fees on an order so that customers are not surprised when they review their bank statement; and address any concerns that customers may raise about their order, rather than giving the impression that you are trying to profit from them.

Friendly fraud can often be a misunderstanding / Image: Depositphotos.com

It is also important to use a clear and identifiable descriptor so that the consumer does not ignore the charge on their card statement. If the descriptor is completely different from your business name, that is an immediate red flag for consumers and will result in a higher level of chargebacks.

Social media has become the primary place for customers to communicate with brands, often because they cannot get a response using traditional contact methods. If customers cannot contact the company, they are more likely to go directly to their bank to try to resolve a dispute. Also, when customers place an order, they should receive a clear shipping quote and immediate order confirmation via email, text message, or both. Consumers who are aware that something is overdue are more patient and wait rather than dispute the charge.

On the other hand, consumers who successfully file disputes will often try again. If a customer repeatedly tries to participate in a friendly fraud, the company can prevent him from making future purchases by placing him on a "blacklist" to protect the company itself.

To be sure, with the recent rise in online shopping, friendly fraud is becoming an increasingly difficult problem for merchants to manage and prevent. This type of online fraud will continue to increase for years to come, so it is critical that companies have a plan in place to help control it.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fraud

How to Protect Yourself and Your Business From Fraud

Fraud

Unhappy Holidays! Scammers May Be Cleaning Out Your Online Customers' Wallets.

Fraud

Don't Let Your Fraud Protections Discourage Honest Customers From Buying