You can upload your video curriculum to find a job with TikTok

Could social video networks compete with LinkedIn?
TikTok is the fastest growing social network in recent months and, incredible as it may sound, it could now compete with LinkedIn .

As reported by the Axios site, TikTok would launch a pilot program so that companies can find talent through its platform. The media claims that TikTok partnered with major sports leagues and various brands to launch its work tool.

Users will be able to publish their video curriculum , however, it is not a platform, it will not be integrated within the application, but it will be accessible through TikTok.

Having a video CV is increasingly important in post-pandemic times as consumers have become incredibly multimedia. You can post a dynamic summary of your work experience on your TikTok profile to make yourself known.

