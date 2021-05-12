Do you have a business idea? This call can help you develop it

May 12, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you have a startup or a business idea but need money to make it grow, or do you require expert advice to give it structure? Válzer , a platform in charge of funding and business development, has a proposal for you.

Company managers have identified that there are three basic factors to ensure the importance of a company: a good business model, a good funding model, and proper execution in all areas of the organization.

In order to promote Mexican businesses, promote their development and growth, as well as develop a new generation of entrepreneurs, they launched XPANDUM 2021 , a call that invites anyone to make their ideas come true. It is a selection program that offers the possibility of accessing financial and operational resources to grow in an accelerated way, but above all in a structured way. Do you want to be part of this program? There is a 100% scholarship for you.

The requirements to apply are:

You have a clear business idea or a business project already operating with or without income, which you consider profitable, scalable and replicable.

You are looking to grow your business.

You require business structure.

You are committed to making a positive impact.

You require the accompaniment, advice and experience of professionals to help you enhance your ideas.

You seek to have tangible results for the growth of your business.

You need the support of strategic allies to accompany you in your endeavor.

How can you participate?

Record a video of maximum 3 minutes telling what your project is about, whether your business is operating or it is just your idea; tell them how it came about, and what needs it solves. Send your video to comunicacion@valzer.com.mx . The selection committee will review and evaluate your project, the 3 most innovative projects with the possibility of being scalable will be the winners.

If you are selected to be part of the program, they will contact you to follow up and send you the accesses to be part of this contest and give you all the details.

The contest will be made up of 4 levels; At the first level, a comprehensive strategic analysis of the business will be given; In the second level, those selected will obtain, in addition to the previous benefits, scholarships and discounts of up to 100% with key partners; for the third level, those selected will be creditors of a professional book of the general investment project, including the financial projections and valuation of the company. Finally, the finalists who reach the fourth level will be able to enjoy the investment of monetary resources with a tailored structure, and long-term support for planning, monitoring, measuring and evaluating business objectives.

In summary, entrepreneurs who are part of XPANDUM 2021 will obtain benefits and discounts from their registration, in level 1 they will be saving up to $ 114,840 MXN, in level 2 up to $ 205,320 XN, in level 3 up to $ 280,720 MXN and in level 4 up to $ 570,720 MXN, benefits for one year.

Registration for the contest will be available until May 15, 2021, if you want more information you can enter the official page of Válzer .