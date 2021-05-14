Cybersecurity

Company promises a false bonus to its employees for their work during the pandemic

It was all a cybersecurity test.
Company promises a false bonus to its employees for their work during the pandemic
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It's a prank? West Midlands Trains (WMT) , a UK railway company, sent an email to its employees promising a bonus for their "hard work" during the pandemic. However, it turned out to be a safety test.

The message was sent to 2,500 workers, and when employees went to the proposed link to find out more details about the alleged bonus, they received a second email explaining that it was just a "system check."

According to the company , the first email was sent with the aim of mimicking phishing, a method used by digital criminals to gain access to a company's database.

Anger was present

The railroad union called the company's behavior "rude and reprehensible".

Emanuel Cortez, general secretary of the Transport Workers Union (TSSA) commented that WTM could have done this differently and asked the firm to apologize and even pay bonuses to employees who "have donated a lot in the last 12 months" , as reported by BBC News Russia .

However, a spokesperson for the British company commented that "this important verification deliberately used the type of messages sent by real cybercriminals, but without causing real harm."

And you, how would you have done if your company deceives you in this way?

