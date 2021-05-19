Science

They develop a chip the size of a dust mite

The objective of this device will be to monitor biological processes of the human body through ultrasound.
Next Article
They develop a chip the size of a dust mite
Image credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Engineers from Columbia University in the United States developed a chip that is only visible through a microscope, its size is comparable to that of a dust mite. The objective of the device will be to monitor biological processes of the human body through ultrasound.

According to the researchers , it is the smallest chip in the world, which has a total volume of 0.1 mm3. It could be used to monitor physiological conditions, such as, blood pressure, temperature, glucose, respiration, for both therapeutic and diagnostic procedures.

To achieve the size, engineers led by Ken Sheperd, a professor of electrical engineering at Lau Family, used ultrasound to power and communicate with the device wirelessly. "We wanted to see how far we could push the limits of how small we could make a functional chip," explained the teacher, according to a statement .

According to Sheperd, this technology should be revolutionary for the development of implantable, miniature and wireless medical devices that help detect different things and be approved for human use.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science

It Costs $3 Million to Travel on This Nuclear Yacht Packed With Millionaires, Scientists and Celebrities

Science

When You'll Be Able to See the Astronomical Phenomenon That Hasn't Happened Since the Middle Ages

Science

The Next U.S. Particle Accelerator Will Be Built On Long Island By 2031