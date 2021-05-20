Teleperformance is one of the best places to work according to Great Place to Work

May 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico has a place to work with passion for people, clients and the business: It is about Teleperformance , where living with passion, commitment and dedication is the formula of excellence for its people, the clients they represent and the fulfillment of their most important social promise: to generate opportunities and continue contributing in the community where they operate with more than 28,000 employees.

For the fifth consecutive year, the French company, with 25 years of experience in Mexico, obtained the Great Place To Work certification for Mexico in the category of More than 5,000 employees, qualifying in the following rankings:

# 14 The Best Places to Work 2021 In Times of Challenge, awarded to those companies that made a difference to their employees during the pandemic.

awarded to those companies that made a difference to their employees during the pandemic. # 15 Best Places to Work 2021 FOR ALL .

“Despite the challenges and obstacles of 2020, we got ahead thanks to the incredible effort and commitment of each of our collaborators. With this certification, we reinforce our commitment to continue evolving and making a better workplace for everyone ”, said Alejandro Hernández, Chief Human Resources Officer of Teleperformance Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.



Teleperformance Cloud Campus. Photo: Courtesy

In the last year, Teleperformance ensured the implementation of its core values to meet three essential objectives during the COVID-19 pandemic: protect the health of employees, maintain employment and continue to serve its customers. This is how it transformed its operation in record time through the prompt migration of 85% of its collaborators to telecommuting or Cloud Campus.

Now, the company provides a number of benefits for its people, including a sustainable and inclusive way of operating, more efficient and effective to hire, train and manage remote teams.

In addition, the company remains committed to promoting inclusion, by offering equal employment opportunities to people with generational diversity, reduced mobility and disabilities, regardless of their gender or preferences.

Through the team management platforms, virtual floors were implemented, amplifying the scope and recreating the usual operation of physical contact centers, with the aim of establishing and maintaining a link with their collaborators.