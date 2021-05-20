Great place to work

Teleperformance is one of the best places to work according to Great Place to Work

The French-born company received the certification for the fifth consecutive year in the category of more than 5000 employees.
Next Article
Teleperformance is one of the best places to work according to Great Place to Work
Image credit: Teleperformance

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico has a place to work with passion for people, clients and the business: It is about Teleperformance , where living with passion, commitment and dedication is the formula of excellence for its people, the clients they represent and the fulfillment of their most important social promise: to generate opportunities and continue contributing in the community where they operate with more than 28,000 employees.

For the fifth consecutive year, the French company, with 25 years of experience in Mexico, obtained the Great Place To Work certification for Mexico in the category of More than 5,000 employees, qualifying in the following rankings:

  • # 14 The Best Places to Work 2021 In Times of Challenge, awarded to those companies that made a difference to their employees during the pandemic.
  • # 15 Best Places to Work 2021 FOR ALL .

“Despite the challenges and obstacles of 2020, we got ahead thanks to the incredible effort and commitment of each of our collaborators. With this certification, we reinforce our commitment to continue evolving and making a better workplace for everyone ”, said Alejandro Hernández, Chief Human Resources Officer of Teleperformance Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.


Teleperformance Cloud Campus. Photo: Courtesy

In the last year, Teleperformance ensured the implementation of its core values to meet three essential objectives during the COVID-19 pandemic: protect the health of employees, maintain employment and continue to serve its customers. This is how it transformed its operation in record time through the prompt migration of 85% of its collaborators to telecommuting or Cloud Campus.

Now, the company provides a number of benefits for its people, including a sustainable and inclusive way of operating, more efficient and effective to hire, train and manage remote teams.

In addition, the company remains committed to promoting inclusion, by offering equal employment opportunities to people with generational diversity, reduced mobility and disabilities, regardless of their gender or preferences.

Through the team management platforms, virtual floors were implemented, amplifying the scope and recreating the usual operation of physical contact centers, with the aim of establishing and maintaining a link with their collaborators.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Side Hustle

15 Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now -- Little-to-No Money or Special Skills Required

Bill Gates

A Project Supported by Bill Gates Is Set to Temporarily Dim the Sun

Growth Strategies

How Entrepreneurs Can Overcome Confirmation Bias