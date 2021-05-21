10 accessories to work more comfortably at home

May 21, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Despite the fact that the world is already opening up, many companies will wait to return to their normal operations until they are on a green light or will even adopt a hybrid home office scheme.

With that in mind and taking advantage of the 2021 Hot Sale , it may be time to make sure you have a good space to work at home. We put together some interesting products to help you make a good productive home office.

1. BEESCLOVER aluminum laptop stand

Image: Amazon

This gadget is used to work more comfortably in any part of your home. Can be used for laptops and tablets.

Price: 642.19 pesos

2. NTONPOWER 6-port USB charging station

Image: Amazon

Load everything you need in one place. This power hub sits comfortably on your desk and has six USB ports.

3. Rocketbook Smart Notebook

Image: Amazon

This notebook that became a Shark Tank EU sensation is ideal for taking notes by hand in a meeting and automatically transferring them digitally to your computer or cell phone.

Price: 808.00 pesos

4. Industrial Style Desk from FurnitureR

Image: Amazon

If you have little space at home, this desk can give you a separate space to work in addition to it has a filing cabinet for easy access to important documents.

Price: 2,629.00 pesos

5. NTONPOWER charging station

Image: Amazon

Make sure you have all the plugs you need with this charging station with built-in surge protection and a circuit breaker, but it also has a USB charging slot. Turn on your computer, charge your devices, and more.

Price: 680.25 pesos

6. TaoTronics HEPA Air Purifier

Image: Amazon

Improve the air quality in your space and breathe better while you work. With a HEPA filter to remove harmful particles from the air, this purifier can improve the air quality in your home office. Better air quality, more productivity.

Price: 2,050.88 pesos

7. Cosori coffee cup warmer

Image: Amazon

This stainless steel coffee warmer features touch controls, an LED display, and a waterproof plate. The design makes it easy to use for your drinks all day.

Price: 1,517.62 pesos

8. SNAKE 6 Inch Selfie Ring Light

Image: Amazon

You don't need to be a youtuber or influencer to have good lighting for video calls. This desktop model offers 3 temperature colors and 10 brightness levels.

Price: 523.42 pesos

9. KIRSTHM hands free fan

Image: Amazon

This USB rechargeable mini neck fan is suitable for home, office, sports, work, travel and other outdoor activities.

Price: 384.39 pesos

10. Redlemon silicone microwave palomera

Image: Amazon

Say goodbye to popcorn and make a healthy snack while you work. With this silicone plate you can prepare up to 100 grams of popcorn.