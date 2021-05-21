Hot Sale 2021: Which Brands Will Offer Discounts?

Hot Sale 2021

Image credit: Depositphotos.com / Editada por Entrepreneur en español

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The eighth edition of Hot Sale is right around the corner. The largest online sales campaign in Mexico will run from May 23 to 31. According to a statement, the event will have the participation of more than 620 companies from all sectors.

The offer of products, services, promotions and exclusive discounts will be wide. Therefore, below, we want to present you a small list with some brands that will participate in the campaign.

Travels

  • Aeromexico
  • To take off
  • Bestday
  • Booking.com
  • Price Travel
  • Future
  • Samsonite

Electronic Commerce

  • Amazon
  • Free market
  • ebay
  • PayPal

Departmental

  • Sears
  • Iron palace
  • Sanborns
  • Coppel

Clothes and shoes

  • Pull & Bear
  • Bershka
  • July
  • H&M
  • Latex mask
  • Reebok
  • Nike
  • Adidas

Furniture & Home

  • Luuna
  • Gaia
  • The Home Depot
  • Sodimac

Beauty

  • Mary kay
  • Natura
  • The real
  • Mac

Food and drinks

  • The European
  • Bodegas Alianza
  • Chedraui
  • The eating

Animals

  • Petco
  • Laika
  • + Kota
  • Take Care of My Pet

Automotive

  • Nissan
  • Italika
  • Kavak.com
  • Renault

If you want to see the complete list of brands that will participate in the Hot Sale 2021, go to their official page .

For 54% of potential buyers, the greatest incentive to buy is that they can compare prices and variety online before making a decision, according to the purchase expectations report prepared by the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO).

