Hot Sale 2021: Which Brands Will Offer Discounts?

May 21, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The eighth edition of Hot Sale is right around the corner. The largest online sales campaign in Mexico will run from May 23 to 31. According to a statement, the event will have the participation of more than 620 companies from all sectors.

The offer of products, services, promotions and exclusive discounts will be wide. Therefore, below, we want to present you a small list with some brands that will participate in the campaign.

Travels

Aeromexico

To take off

Bestday

Booking.com

Price Travel

Future

Samsonite

Electronic Commerce

Amazon

Free market

ebay

PayPal

Departmental

Sears

Iron palace

Sanborns

Coppel

Clothes and shoes

Pull & Bear

Bershka

July

H&M

Latex mask

Reebok

Nike

Adidas

Furniture & Home

Luuna

Gaia

The Home Depot

Sodimac

Beauty

Mary kay

Natura

The real

Mac

Food and drinks

The European

Bodegas Alianza

Chedraui

The eating

Animals

Petco

Laika

+ Kota

Take Care of My Pet

Automotive

Nissan

Italika

Kavak.com

Renault

If you want to see the complete list of brands that will participate in the Hot Sale 2021, go to their official page .

For 54% of potential buyers, the greatest incentive to buy is that they can compare prices and variety online before making a decision, according to the purchase expectations report prepared by the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO).