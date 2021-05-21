Shein opens a pop-up store in CDMX

May 21, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Nupcias



We have good news! For lovers of the Shein store based in China, now they will be able to make their purchases in their first physical pop-up store in Mexico. We tell you where it is located and for how long it will be open.

Where?

The new pop-up store is located in the Paso Interlomas shopping center, in Mexico City.

How does it work?

Inside the store, you can buy clothing accessories and makeup. These are the same as those sold on the platform, but now you can see them live and in full color before making your purchase. In addition, Shein will have advice from fashion experts to give the best tips according to the body and tastes of each one.

Image: Shein, The List

On the other hand, according to the La-Lista medium, customers can only purchase them online through their own smartphones or on one of the tablets available in the store. Don't worry, they will explain it to you step by step there!

"Mexico is one of our most important foreign markets around the world, and we see appreciation for our products growing within the country, " Simon Shan, Shein Mexico's chief market officer, said in a statement.

How long will it be available?

The showroom opened on May 21 and will be available until June 3, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

In addition to the great news of the first physical store, due to the Hot Sale in Mexico, the brand will be giving great discounts and organizing some events to motivate sales on the platform.