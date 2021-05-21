Hot Sale

Shein opens a pop-up store in CDMX

The China-based retail store seeks to attract more customers during the Hot Sale.
Next Article
Shein opens a pop-up store in CDMX
Image credit: Depositphotos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Nupcias

We have good news! For lovers of the Shein store based in China, now they will be able to make their purchases in their first physical pop-up store in Mexico. We tell you where it is located and for how long it will be open.

Where?

The new pop-up store is located in the Paso Interlomas shopping center, in Mexico City.

How does it work?

Inside the store, you can buy clothing accessories and makeup. These are the same as those sold on the platform, but now you can see them live and in full color before making your purchase. In addition, Shein will have advice from fashion experts to give the best tips according to the body and tastes of each one.

Image: Shein, The List

On the other hand, according to the La-Lista medium, customers can only purchase them online through their own smartphones or on one of the tablets available in the store. Don't worry, they will explain it to you step by step there!

"Mexico is one of our most important foreign markets around the world, and we see appreciation for our products growing within the country, " Simon Shan, Shein Mexico's chief market officer, said in a statement.

Read: Tips for using your credit card during the Hot Sale

How long will it be available?

The showroom opened on May 21 and will be available until June 3, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

In addition to the great news of the first physical store, due to the Hot Sale in Mexico, the brand will be giving great discounts and organizing some events to motivate sales on the platform.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hot Sale 2020

5 tips to buy in the Hot Sale 2020

News and Trends

Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds

Finance

Dead Or Dip: Where Does Doge Go From Here?