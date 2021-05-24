Virgin Galactic successfully makes the trip with which it seeks to take tourists to space

May 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the race for space tourism, Virgin Galactic successfully conducted its third flight test to get tourists into space. In this way, the VSS Unity, a ship carrying two pilots, rose into the atmosphere.

On the weekend of May 22, the aircraft carrier VSM Eve left the Spaceport America in New Mexico in the United States with the spacecraft that after being propelled reached an altitude of 89 kilometers.

This means that Richard Branson's company is ready to take tourists into space.

“On May 22, 2021, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft completed the first human space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, with two pilots reaching apogee 55.45 miles (89 kilometers) above the ground. The flight is a significant step towards the opening of commercial space travel, ”the company explains in the description of the flight video on YouTube.

It is important to mention that the United States government recognizes the 80-kilometer mark as the edge of space, according to CNN .

Are we ready to see Earth from space?

Aerospace companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin have been running tests to get people to observe space for just a few minutes. After several attempts Virgin Galactic managed a successful trip and apparently already has 600 tickets reserved for them.

Welcome inside the cockpit of # Unity21 . Hear spaceflight highlights from our pilots CJ Sturckow and Dave Mackay. #VirginGalactic pic.twitter.com/6xEk6hdWBN - Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 24, 2021