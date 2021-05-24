space

Virgin Galactic successfully makes the trip with which it seeks to take tourists to space

No, it is not Jeff Bezos' company, this time it was Richard Branson's turn to celebrate the success of his flight over the earth's atmosphere.
Next Article
Virgin Galactic successfully makes the trip with which it seeks to take tourists to space
Image credit: Virgin Galactic vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the race for space tourism, Virgin Galactic successfully conducted its third flight test to get tourists into space. In this way, the VSS Unity, a ship carrying two pilots, rose into the atmosphere.

On the weekend of May 22, the aircraft carrier VSM Eve left the Spaceport America in New Mexico in the United States with the spacecraft that after being propelled reached an altitude of 89 kilometers.

This means that Richard Branson's company is ready to take tourists into space.

“On May 22, 2021, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spacecraft completed the first human space flight from Spaceport America, New Mexico, with two pilots reaching apogee 55.45 miles (89 kilometers) above the ground. The flight is a significant step towards the opening of commercial space travel, ”the company explains in the description of the flight video on YouTube.

It is important to mention that the United States government recognizes the 80-kilometer mark as the edge of space, according to CNN .

Are we ready to see Earth from space?

Aerospace companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin have been running tests to get people to observe space for just a few minutes. After several attempts Virgin Galactic managed a successful trip and apparently already has 600 tickets reserved for them.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

space

NASA's Mars helicopter goes further on its third flight

space

They are the billionaires who paid $ 55 million each to be the first space tourists.

space

NASA schedules first operational flight of Crew Dragon for Halloween