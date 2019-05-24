Entrepreneur In Spanish

Today we turn 28 and we show you which was the first cover of Entrepreneur!

It was the year 1993 when Entrepreneur arrived in Mexico ...
Image credit: Entrepreneur en Español

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This May 25, 2021 Entrepreneur celebrates 29 years since its founding act was approved and 28 years of leaving Mexican homes as the companion of the various aspects of the life of the modern entrepreneur.

The following image shows us the first cover of our print edition shows that the topics with which we opened the Spanish version were the family in the business, the history of Taco Inn as a franchise and the importance of listening in business finances.

To give us an idea of the kind of world we had in that distant 1993 when we first hit the shelves, let's remember that ...

  • The president was Carlos Salinas de Gortari
  • The Sol Forum was inaugurated
  • La Gusana Ciega was founded
  • The Miss Universe pageant was held at the National Auditorium
  • Czechoslovakia disappeared to form the Czech Republic and Slovakia
  • The "New Pesos" came into circulation
  • Bill Clinton began his first cycle as President of the United States
  • Luis Miguel premiered his album "Aries"
  • TV Azteca was founded
  • Mexico defeats the United States 4- 0 in the final of the Gold Cup
  • The Telehit channel was created
  • Pope John Paul II visited Mexico for the third time in Mérida
  • The first chapter of Power Rangers airs
  • AOL began offering internet access to individuals
  • Michael Jordan announced his retirement from NBA courts
  • The rule of the Apartheid racial segregation system in South Africa is over
  • The North American Free Trade Agreement was approved
  • The first physical map of 90% of the human genome was made public
  • Mexico is invited for the first time to the Copa América in Ecuador
  • Films like Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Love Tuning, They Live! and SuperMario Bros.

And to keep you in mind, this is what our first website looked like in 1999:

Thank you for joining us all these years!

