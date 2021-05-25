How to take advantage of the Hot Sale offers without ruining your portfolio

May 25, 2021 4 min read

We are in the middle of Hot Sale 2021 , the week of ecommerce offers in Mexico supported by the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO). This period offers discounts and exclusive promotions to reactivate the sales of thousands of businesses that have had to close their doors in the last year.

This year the Hot Sale 2021 will take place from May 23 to May 31 with more than 500 participating brands such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, etc.

You have probably already seen very attractive promotions, but before you go into debt, the fintech Bontu tells you how to take advantage of your money.

No more "cards"

Before buying ask yourself: What is it going to do for me? Why do I want to buy it? and most importantly, can I pay for it? Having a credit card can be your best or your worst ally. Use it with a cool head and think before you act: does the product or products you are about to buy represent more than 30% of your fixed income? If your answer was yes, then don't do it, period. Here is a quick account so you know how much you can afford: if your monthly income is 10,000 pesos, your debts in the Hot Sale should not exceed $ 3,000.

Months that are really interest-free

Before buying a term think how long the product will last you. If you plan to buy a television for 18 months it is an excellent idea, but is it really worth buying a perfume for 12 months? Think that you are going to continue paying for it and you are not even going to have it anymore. The Hot Sale is an excellent opportunity to buy that computer, that refrigerator or that television that you could not have, but do not get into debt. In addition, keep track of everything you are going to pay in months, many "small" payments can make a giant one.

Take advantage and compare

An advantage of the sale being online is that you can enter different stores and compare prices, promotions, shipping costs and fine print. Take the time to review and compare, you will see that your money goes much more and you will be convinced that what you bought was a good decision. Also, find out about the terms and conditions, as well as your rights as a consumer.

Buy insurance

We are not going to tire of reminding you how important it is to take care of your security and personal data. Avoid buying from portals that seem fraudulent and check reviews of the seller or the site. Also, avoid buying on public WiFi networks as they are more insecure, it is better to do it from home or on the mobile phone network.

Find out about exchange or return policies

On many occasions what we see on the internet seems to be more beautiful than it actually is, it does not fit or it was simply not what we expected, so to be able to return or exchange it, you must previously find out if this is possible, because if not outside you could have spent without getting what you really wanted.