Smartphones

VIDEO: Samsung once again mocks Apple to announce its new smartphone, but the strategy worked against it

To promote the new Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung once again turned to a trustworthy old woman: poking fun at Apple. However, his marketing had the opposite effect, and netizens responded with ruthless criticism.
Next Article
VIDEO: Samsung once again mocks Apple to announce its new smartphone, but the strategy worked against it
Image credit: Samsung vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The rivalry between Samsung and Apple continues to give something to talk about in the world of technology. The South Korean company decided to announce its new Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone with a strategy that previously worked well for it: with a video (several, actually) where it mocks Apple . However, this time things did not turn out in their favor and the criticisms of the Internet users made it clear.

During the last week, Samsung published three videos on its YouTube channel in which it compares the functions of its new device against those of the iPhone 12 Pro Max .

The first two clips highlight the power of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's hybrid zoom with the phrase 'Close enough?' . Its combination of cameras is capable of multiplying x100 the size of a photo while respecting the quality and sharpness of the image, something that exemplifies with shots of the moon and a sandwich, respectively.

The third video shows a feature that, according to Samsung , Apple devices do not have: take photos and video simultaneously "with a single click" .

Samsung's comparison against Apple was not to the liking of social media users, who responded with ruthless criticism .

In the comments of the video, netizens have described the Korean company as "pathetic" and "desperate ." Some of the messages that can be read in the clips are:

  • "Dear Samsung, as a long time user, please stop making fun of Apple (and any other company) as you have now and in the past, it is very unprofessional and I cannot take you seriously when you do that ."
  • “It's crazy how all companies try to go after Apple in their ads ... As if they know that Apple is superior and they always try to prove that they are better than Apple. It's actually pathetic ... Come on Samsung, hehehe ” .
  • "These desperate ads are just as embarrassing as the Samsung brand ambassadors caught using iPhones ."

Samsung and Apple have fueled their rivalry for years, picking up on each other countless times and claiming to have the best smartphone on the market.

However, the last time the Galaxy manufacturers trolearon the readores c of the iPhone had to recant. In October 2020, Samsung teased that the iPhone 12 did not include a charger and headphones , but only two months later they had to delete the posts, because their new Galaxy S21s also came out without such accessories.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

How to Detect Smartphone Apps That Might Be Spying on You

Smartphones

Why an Android Smartphone Devalues Twice as Much as an iPhone in One Year

Smartphones

According to Gartner Data, Xiaomi Surpasses Apple in Smartphone Sales