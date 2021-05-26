Bill and Melinda Gates sold their shares in Apple and Twitter before announcing their divorce

May 26, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their final separation in early May, but the Foundation that bears their name sold all of its Apple and Twitter shares in the first quarter of the year. This was reported by the Barron's site, which takes as its source the form submitted by the organization to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the report, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's investments in tech giants disappeared on March 31.

According to various reports, Bill and Melinda did not sign a prenuptial agreement and will use a "separation contract" to divide their assets.

So far Melinda Gates has received more than $ 3 billion in shares, including stakes in Mexican firms Coca-Cola FEMSA and Grupo Televisa .