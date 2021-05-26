Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates sold their shares in Apple and Twitter before announcing their divorce

To date, Melinda Gates has received more than $ 3 billion in shares, including stakes in Coca-Cola FEMSA and Grupo Televisa.
Next Article
Bill and Melinda Gates sold their shares in Apple and Twitter before announcing their divorce
Image credit: Getty Images vía Entrepreneur EU

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their final separation in early May, but the Foundation that bears their name sold all of its Apple and Twitter shares in the first quarter of the year. This was reported by the Barron's site, which takes as its source the form submitted by the organization to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the report, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's investments in tech giants disappeared on March 31.

According to various reports, Bill and Melinda did not sign a prenuptial agreement and will use a "separation contract" to divide their assets.

So far Melinda Gates has received more than $ 3 billion in shares, including stakes in Mexican firms Coca-Cola FEMSA and Grupo Televisa .

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bill Gates

Bill Gates Explains Why He's the Largest Farmland Owner in America

Bill Gates

A Project Supported by Bill Gates Is Set to Temporarily Dim the Sun

Bill Gates

This Is the Year When We Will Travel Again According to Bill Gates