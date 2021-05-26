HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

May 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

HBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog.

The countries that HBO Max will reach are: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador , El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks Islands and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

It will have iconic Warner titles like Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Matrix, Friends, The Big Bang Theory . In Mexico and Brazil, HBO Max subscribers will also be able to watch all UEFA Champions League matches .

"Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global deployment of HBO Max. We are delighted that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy the HBO Max platform and its incredible collection of content. WarnerMedia is a of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment and information throughout Latin America and we are very pleased that our global journey begins here, "added Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, in a statement.

HBO Max will have movies from WarnerBros., At no additional cost / Image: HBO Max

WarnerMedia's subscription streaming platform will offer a catalog of content and exclusive premieres from HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network. It will also have Warner Bros. movies, at no additional cost, 35 days after their release in theaters in Latin America.

It will have two subscription plans:

Standard : Access to 3 users simultaneously, 5 personalized profiles, HD video and content downloads and some titles in 4K, on all compatible devices. For Mexico it will be 149 pesos and in 12 months it would be 104 pesos.

: Access to 3 users simultaneously, 5 personalized profiles, HD video and content downloads and some titles in 4K, on all compatible devices. For Mexico it will be 149 pesos and in 12 months it would be 104 pesos. Mobile: Access to the same content catalog, but it has been designed for an individual experience, to be enjoyed in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality. In Mexico it will have a price of 99 pesos per month but if it is hired for 12 months it will cost 69 pesos.

Image: Via Cine Premiere

The trial period will be 7 days and will have a tasting area with content to enjoy a limited selection of episodes at no cost.

Learn more on the official page of HBO Max .

With information from Cine Premiere.