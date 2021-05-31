Mentoring

16 years ago a judge gave a young trafficker a second chance. Today he returned to court to become a lawyer

Judge Morrow saw young Martell and understood the circumstances that had led the young man to life in crime. So he gave him a three-year probation sentence and a challenge: to return to that same court with an achievement.
Next Article
16 years ago a judge gave a young trafficker a second chance. Today he returned to court to become a lawyer
Image credit: MI Supreme Court vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

When Edward Martell went to court in 2005 to plead guilty to selling and manufacturing cracks, he thought his life was over. However, Bruce Morrow, a Michigan judge decided to give him a second chance.

Martell, then 27, had had several run-ins with the law until he was arrested in a counternarcotics operation. When he pleaded guilty to selling and manufacturing crack, he knew he could face 20 years in jail.

Judge Morrow saw young Martell and understood the circumstances that had led the young man to life in crime. So he gave him a three-year probation sentence and a challenge: to return to that same court with an achievement.

Last week, according to The Washington Post , Edward returned to the same courthouse as Bruce Morrow, but this time to fulfill his promise: to be sworn in as a lawyer in the same courtroom where he pleaded guilty.

"It was kind of a joke, but [Edward] understood that I believed he could be whatever he wanted," Judge Morrow told The Washington Post .

After his first meeting with the magistrate, Edward earned a high school degree and then a scholarship to study law. He always kept in touch with the judge who had inspired him.

Martell underwent a strict background check in order to join the Michigan Bar Association, but the board determined that his past should not determine his future.

That's how Martell, now 43, returned to court to become a lawyer.

That is the power of mentoring.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 20% Off

SAVE on an Entrepreneur Insider Membership

Use code SAVE20 through 5/31/21 to become an annual member for just $49/yr $39/yr. When you do, you’ll enjoy:

  • Full access to Entrepreneur.com, including premium content
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mentoring

The value of a good mentor

Mentoring

What is a mentor and why do you need one

Mentoring

Advice Is a Gift and You Should Treat It That Way