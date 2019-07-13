Dress like the leader you are: 6 secrets of the female image

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In the business world, having a good product or service is not enough. For better or for worse, the image that the leader of a company projects has a significant impact on the outcome of a negotiation. And nobody doubts it: a good image also sells .

David Navarro, CEO of Imagen Excellence Consultores , experts in the creation and projection of public image of companies, brands and senior executives, sees it this way: “When a woman negotiates, she seeks to establish long-term relationships. The image that it projects is decisive both to achieve a good impression of itself and of the product and the company it represents ”.

For this reason, it is important that businesswomen care about their public image , as it will reflect not only their personality, but also that of the company they represent.

To get the most out of your professional image, consider the following tips.

1. Define your essence

Are you serious and elegant, or more jovial and fun? Before deciding what image to project abroad, define your personality characteristics and seek to capture them in your hairstyle, clothing and makeup. The idea is that you feel comfortable with your image, and not hidden under a costume. The good news: these days, you don't have to wear a tailored suit and stilettos to project a professional image.

2. Identify your attributes and get the best out of them

Know the shape of your body and investigate which garments suit you the most. You can go to a professional image expert, who will tell you which cuts, sizes and colors benefit you, and which ones are better to avoid.

3. Recognize your physical characteristics

Broadly speaking, there are four types of female silhouettes: apple, rectangle, pear and hourglass. Identify what type you belong to to know what cuts, patterns and accessories suit you best. If you have a rectangle-shaped body, it may be a better idea to avoid straight pants and prefer flared ones.

4. Know the shape of your face

This is decisive to recognize the haircut that suits you. With this you will be able to be groomed more quickly in the morning and you will be able to highlight your face.

5. Determine your color palette

What shades suit you best depending on your face, eyes and skin? Find out if cool or warm tones suit you best, and use this information to help you choose the shade for your hair or makeup.

6. Identify your style

There are seven basic types of style: natural, classic, elegant, romantic, creative, seductive, and dramatic. By recognizing which one you belong to, you will discover that using what suits you best you will not have to look like anyone else to be successful.