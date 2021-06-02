Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico

June 2, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

BTS is a k-pop band with seven male members (V, Jungkook, Jimin, Agust D, Jin, RM and J-Hope) will arrive at your nearest McDonald's. You can “order” them as a combo consisting of 10 McNuggets, a medium soda, some French fries, and two new sauces: Cajun and Chili.

In addition to this, the package comes in a special packaging that fans will love. The nuggets are in a purple box and the sauce bags have a design that reflects the aesthetic of the band. It was barely made available on June 1 and the demand has been so high that there are branches in which the special packaging is no longer available. On the day of the launch, there was a line of hundreds of people early in the morning at the Tampico branch.

It is not necessary to read reviews on most of the menu because they are classics that everyone has tried, but the new sauces have been very well received by consumers.

The cost of the combo varies between branches, but the approximate one is 107 Mexican pesos. To make sure you have to go to the branch of your choice and ask for the price. It is also available in applications to order food, in UberEats it costs 99 Mexican pesos, but, although it is cheaper, it is not recommended because it is likely that with shipping it will be more expensive than buying it directly at the restaurant.

BTS x McD: Jung Kook, the Golden Maknae, meets the Golden Arches. pic.twitter.com/Q8eysoOHPk - McDonald's México (@McDonaldsMexico) May 23, 2021

The combo will also feature a special gift for fans: photocards of the band that can be sold online as collectible cards. It is clear to us that the strategy of including the global phenomenon on the menu has been extremely successful and ARMY (BTS's fan group) is happy with the combo.