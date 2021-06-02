McDonald's

Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico

The combo will consist of 10 mcnuggets, a medium soda, some French fries, and two new sauces: Cajun and chili.
Next Article
Attention ARMY! The BTS band combo is now available at McDonald's Mexico
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

BTS is a k-pop band with seven male members (V, Jungkook, Jimin, Agust D, Jin, RM and J-Hope) will arrive at your nearest McDonald's. You can “order” them as a combo consisting of 10 McNuggets, a medium soda, some French fries, and two new sauces: Cajun and Chili.

In addition to this, the package comes in a special packaging that fans will love. The nuggets are in a purple box and the sauce bags have a design that reflects the aesthetic of the band. It was barely made available on June 1 and the demand has been so high that there are branches in which the special packaging is no longer available. On the day of the launch, there was a line of hundreds of people early in the morning at the Tampico branch.

It is not necessary to read reviews on most of the menu because they are classics that everyone has tried, but the new sauces have been very well received by consumers.

The cost of the combo varies between branches, but the approximate one is 107 Mexican pesos. To make sure you have to go to the branch of your choice and ask for the price. It is also available in applications to order food, in UberEats it costs 99 Mexican pesos, but, although it is cheaper, it is not recommended because it is likely that with shipping it will be more expensive than buying it directly at the restaurant.

The combo will also feature a special gift for fans: photocards of the band that can be sold online as collectible cards. It is clear to us that the strategy of including the global phenomenon on the menu has been extremely successful and ARMY (BTS's fan group) is happy with the combo.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

In the face of employee shortages, McDonald's will raise the salaries of its staff, but only in the US and not all

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Fueling the K-Pop Craze With Its Latest Collaboration With BTS

McDonald's

McDonald's Announces It Will Also Sell A Meatless Burger