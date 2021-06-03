Prohibition will be implemented during this weekend for the 2021 Elections

June 3, 2021 2 min read

Different authorities have decided to implement the Dry Law as a security protocol to facilitate the electoral process this Sunday, June 6 . The Dry Law prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in different establishments, but not the personal consumption of them.

The entities that have already announced the measures that are planned to be taken over the weekend are Aguascalientes, Colima, Hidalgo, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas and others . Some states have not said anything about what is planned and others like Nuevo León will announce it during the week. The majority made the decision to start the dry law on June 5 at 0:00 a.m. and end it on June 6 at 12:00 a.m., but you have to make sure what the specific rules of each state are.

Alcoholic beverages may not be sold in restaurants, canteens, warehouses, miscellaneous or commercial stores. The penalties for violating this law can be a fine from 1882 to 2688 pesos, an arrest from 5 to 36 hours, or community service from 12 to 18 hours. The sanction will depend on the magnitude of the infraction.

This law has been applied during elections since 1915 in order to generate a more honest and safe electoral process. Given that these will be the largest elections in the history of Mexico and, in addition, they will be during a pandemic, the authorities want to take all the necessary precautions.