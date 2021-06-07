Bitcoin

Bukele wants El Salvador to be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

The president announced that he will send the bill next week.
Next Article
Bukele wants El Salvador to be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Nayib Bukele , president of El Salvador , announced in a video that he hopes to make his country the first state to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in its territory.

As reported by CNBC , the president made it known, during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, that he will send a bill to Congress next week.

"What is transformative here is that bitcoin is both the largest reserve asset ever created, and a superior monetary network. Owning bitcoin provides a way to protect developing economies from potential [derived] inflation shocks from their fiat currency, "he declared.

Bukele said the country is partnering with the digital wallet company, Strike, to build a modern financial infrastructure using bitcoin technology.

Jack Mallers, founder of the Lightning Network Strike payments platform, said this will become a "'shot heard' around the world for bitcoin."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Does Elon Musk Have a New Enemy? Binance CEO Taunts Musk Over Tesla Bitcoins

Bitcoin

Why the falling price of bitcoin is good news for Robert Kiyosaki

Bitcoin

A tweet from Elon Musk crashed Bitcoin and this new tweet lifted it in minutes, can we now talk about the 'Musk Effect'?