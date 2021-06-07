Bukele wants El Salvador to be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender

June 7, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Nayib Bukele , president of El Salvador , announced in a video that he hopes to make his country the first state to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in its territory.

As reported by CNBC , the president made it known, during the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, that he will send a bill to Congress next week.

"What is transformative here is that bitcoin is both the largest reserve asset ever created, and a superior monetary network. Owning bitcoin provides a way to protect developing economies from potential [derived] inflation shocks from their fiat currency, "he declared.

Bukele said the country is partnering with the digital wallet company, Strike, to build a modern financial infrastructure using bitcoin technology.

Jack Mallers, founder of the Lightning Network Strike payments platform, said this will become a "'shot heard' around the world for bitcoin."