Shark Tank Mexico premieres its season 6 this Friday, July 16!

The tank opens its doors at Sony Chanel for a sixth season with new sharks.
Shark Tank Mexico premieres its season 6 this Friday, July 16!
Image credit: Shark Tank México vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The favorite show of Mexican entrepreneurs, Shark Tank Mexico , will premiere its sixth season with challenging cases and new sharks hungry for investment.

The new cycle of the investor program will hit the Sony Channel screen on Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm and the following Thursday on Claro Video to enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.

This new season, the Shark Tank Mexico tank will receive four new entrepreneurs whose experience and knowledge in traditional businesses, e-commerce and tourism will provide entrepreneurs with new opportunities to get ahead. They are: Braulio Arsagua, Deborah Dana Beyda, Alejandra Ríos Spinola and Marisa Lazo.

These four businessmen join the panel to share great negotiations with the renowned and much loved sharks Arturo Elías Ayub and Rodrigo Herrera Aspra , who have been in the tank since the first season, Marcus Dantus, who arrived in 2018 and Mauricio Hoyos, shark from Shark Tank Colombia returning to swim in Mexican waters.

The new episodes will see entrepreneurs with CBD projects, sexual education and emotional health, as well as high-risk initiatives, succulent gastronomic offers and great stories that will be in search of the long-awaited "I am inside" of the sharks and take their business to the next level.

Shark Tank México is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), Sony Channel and Claro video and is an adaptation of the famous reality show Dragons ' Den , created by Nippon TV in Japan. This format, distributed by Sony Pictures Television, has been successfully adapted in 40 countries, including Germany, Australia, Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

You will not be able to miss a single pitch of this new season! Premiere Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm on Sony Channel.  

