Who bought space travel with Jeff Bezos for $ 28 million?

June 15, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The company Blue Origin , with American origin, auctioned a seat of four aboard the new suborbital rocket New Shepard . This bid closed last Saturday with a final price of $ 28 million, which will be donated to the Club for the Future foundation as they seek to inspire young scientists to continue their studies and dedicate themselves to space.

Apparently, the bidder still had to pay 6% more for a commission, this is not yet identified by name or appearance. But, according to a video the company posted on its website, it will be released in the next two weeks. He competed against nearly 7,600 people from 159 countries for more than a month.

The auction was divided into three phases : the first of them ended on May 19 with 1.4 million offered, the second had visible offers and ended at 4.8 million , and in the final, the offers were live, increasing the figures more than five times. .

The rocket, designed as a commercial system for space tourism, is scheduled to take off on July 20 along with its four crew members , including Jeff and Mark Bezos . That day marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing from West Texas. Likewise, the trip is estimated to last 10 minutes, each second with a value greater than $ 42,000, according to a calculation made by NPR.