Jeff Bezos

Who bought space travel with Jeff Bezos for $ 28 million?

The funds will be donated to the Club for the Future Foundation as they seek to inspire young scientists to continue their studies and dedicate themselves to space.
Next Article
Who bought space travel with Jeff Bezos for $ 28 million?
Image credit: Blue Origin

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The company Blue Origin , with American origin, auctioned a seat of four aboard the new suborbital rocket New Shepard . This bid closed last Saturday with a final price of $ 28 million, which will be donated to the Club for the Future foundation as they seek to inspire young scientists to continue their studies and dedicate themselves to space.

Apparently, the bidder still had to pay 6% more for a commission, this is not yet identified by name or appearance. But, according to a video the company posted on its website, it will be released in the next two weeks. He competed against nearly 7,600 people from 159 countries for more than a month.

The auction was divided into three phases : the first of them ended on May 19 with 1.4 million offered, the second had visible offers and ended at 4.8 million , and in the final, the offers were live, increasing the figures more than five times. .

The rocket, designed as a commercial system for space tourism, is scheduled to take off on July 20 along with its four crew members , including Jeff and Mark Bezos . That day marks the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing from West Texas. Likewise, the trip is estimated to last 10 minutes, each second with a value greater than $ 42,000, according to a calculation made by NPR.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jeff Bezos

People Want Jeff Bezos to Buy and Eat the Mona Lisa

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos announced he will fly into space on July 20

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Plans to Step Down as Amazon's CEO in Q3 of 2021