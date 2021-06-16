How to use the 'Pixar-like' filter on Snapchat?

June 16, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On June 18, 2021, the next Pixar movie , “Luca”, will be released . To promote the film, Snapchat released a filter that turns you into an animation with the characteristics that Pixar characters have, Cartoon 3D Style . The long-forgotten social network reached # 10 at the time of writing in Apple's free apps by adding this filter, which quickly became a trend on Instagram and TikTok .

The company carried out an investigation to find out how much augmented reality influences user consumption. 61% of consumers said that ease of sharing content with augmented reality was important to them. According to Snapchat , the new filter already has more than 1.7 billion views since it was published.

If you are a fan of movies like Frozen , Toy Story or Moana , don't miss this opportunity to find out what you would look like if you were the star of a Pixar movie.

