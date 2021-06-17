Amazon

Amazon Tracks the Movements of Its Warehouse Workers Because Jeff Bezos Believes People Are Naturally Lazy: NYT

David Niekerk helped design the company's warehouse systems based on the founder's beliefs.
Next Article
Amazon Tracks the Movements of Its Warehouse Workers Because Jeff Bezos Believes People Are Naturally Lazy: NYT
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A new report in The New York Times revealed that, in the words of a former Amazon vice president, the firm tracks all the movements of its warehouse workers because " Jeff Bezos believes that people are inherently lazy."

David Niekerk told the newspaper that he helped design the company's warehouse management system based on the founder's belief that workers should be prevented from becoming lazy.

According to Niekerk, Bezos believed that the desire of workers to perform well diminishes over time and moves toward "mediocrity."

"What he would say is that our nature as humans is to expend as little energy as possible to get what we want or need," Niekerk told the Times .

The former vice president noted that short-term employees do not have many opportunities for advancement and the firm does not guarantee salary increases after the first three years of employment so that, according to the report, workers do not feel too comfortable. Niekerk even pointed out that the company could lay off employees for a single low-productivity day.

The Washington Post published an analysis in early June, a report from the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which found that Amazon warehouse workers were almost twice as likely to suffer serious injuries as workers at other chains of retail.

As reported by C NBC , in April Bezos declared that Amazon is working "to do a better job for our employees" and that it would invest more than $ 300 million in 2021 to improve its warehouses.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Amazon

Amazon presented its 'meditation cabin' for stressed employees and in networks they respond with hate and memes

Amazon

It's official: Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion