5 whiskeys to give dad this Father's Day

This Sunday we celebrate Father's Day , but it can be difficult to find a perfect gift for the first man in our lives.

It does not matter if you are an athlete or prefer to spend your free time at home, if dad is an entrepreneur he will surely like a good drink with which he can toast when closing a deal. And for this, nothing better than a whiskey.

However, choosing a whiskey is not easy. You have to choose between a Scottish, Irish, American or Japanese and the choice is not easy.

1. For the luxury of having a dad: Chivas Regal 18 year old whiskey

Price: 1,600 pesos

1,600 pesos Why choose it: This special edition comes in a box with two glasses. Of Scottish origin, this whiskey has an aroma of dried fruits and caramel. Ideal to celebrate having dad by your side.

Find it here .

2. A special gift for your first hero: Glenlivet Malt 15 Years Whiskey

Price: 1,417.48 pesos

1,417.48 pesos Why Choose It: This whiskey sourced from the Speyside region is one of The Glenlivet's best offerings. Its intense and deep gold color and the butter notes of its

Find it here .

3. For the dad who likes to create memories: Chivas Cantina Experience

Price : 1,117.23 pesos

: 1,117.23 pesos Why Choose It: This is a great gift option for Dad because it's not just a bottle, it's an experience. The kit contains: A bottle of Regal 13 Tequila Whiskey. Olives stuffed with roasted pepper Filipp tomato and ricotta pesto sauce Tuscan bread Chorizo Pamplona de Luna Bag of salted pistachios Smoked mussels Liquid agave syrup

Find it here .

4. Exclusivity detail for the entrepreneur dad: Chivas Regal Ultis whiskey with wooden box

Price: 3,343.02 pesos

3,343.02 pesos Why Choose It: This kit is the perfect gift for the dad dealing with clients or celebrating future business successes (because we're going to support him). The box contains two crystal glasses and two stones to chill with a bottle of Chivas Regal Ultis with hints of liquorice, cloves, tobacco and chocolate.

Find it here.

5. For a celebration that does not end on Father's Day: Chivas 18 whiskey and two Glenlivet 12 bottles

