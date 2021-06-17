Autonomous Vehicles

Chinese startup Pony.ai to offer driverless robotaxi service by 2022 in California

The US-China-based company is conducting passenger transport tests on its driverless vehicles. Pony.ai robotaxis would begin operating commercially sometime next year.
Next Article
Chinese startup Pony.ai to offer driverless robotaxi service by 2022 in California
Image credit: Pony.ai vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
5 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The startup Pony.ai , which operates in China and the United States, began driving tests of its new autonomous vehicles on the streets of California. The company plans to launch the driverless robotaxi service in that state by 2022.

The company revealed that it is testing its self-driving vehicles daily on public roads in Fremont and Milpitas, California. The trials are not limited to the US, as Pony.ai is doing the same in Guangzhou Province, China, its other host city. Their goal is to roll out the fully autonomous service to the public next year.

"Going completely driverless is key to achieving full autonomy and an indispensable catalyst for realizing our ambitious vision," said James Peng, CEO and co-founder of Pony.ai in a statement .

Testing is just the beginning

Once Pony.ai proves its driverless cars are safe, it will still have a few regulatory hurdles to overcome before it can operate commercially.

Any autonomous vehicle company that wants to charge the public for driverless rides needs permission from the Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission.

In early June, Cruise became the first company to receive a driverless autonomous service permit in the state, allowing it to test passenger transport. The next and final step would be to obtain the deployment permit, something that only the American robotics company Nuro has achieved.

While 55 companies already have active permits to test autonomous vehicles in California, they are subject to testing with a safety driver. The milestone for Pony.ai is that it is the eighth company to be authorized to do driverless testing. The list includes Chinese companies AutoX , Baidu and WeRide , as well as American companies Cruise , Nuro , Waymo and Zoox , Amazon's autonomous vehicle . Only Nuro has been granted the so-called deployment permit, which allows it to operate commercially.

The path of Pony.ai towards the 'driverless'

Founded in 2016 by Peng and Lou Tiancheng , former Baidu developers, Pony.ai has been conducting driverless car testing with a safety driver since 2017.

By 2019, the company began testing customer rides in Fremont and Irvine, California. The robotaxi service, called BotRide , consisted of a fleet of autonomous electric Hyundai Kona cars, operating on Pony.ai autonomous driving system, but supervised by a human safety driver behind the wheel at all times. BotRide pilots concluded in January 2020, but the company claims it is ready to resume rideshare service for the public.

Soon after, the company began operating a public robotaxi service called PonyPilot in the Irvine, California area. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pony switched from passenger transport to package transport and partnered with ecommerce platform Yamibuy to offer autonomous last-mile delivery service to customers.

As the pandemic subsides and California returns to normal operations, Pony.ai is getting ready to launch its commercial robotaxi service. It already has several partners and funds for more than $ 1 billion, including the $ 400 million that Toyota invested.

In November 2020, the company said its valuation had reached $ 5.3 billion following new financing of $ 267 million. Additionally, it has various partnerships or collaborations with automakers and suppliers, including Bosch, Hyundai, and Toyota.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Autonomous Vehicles

This is how the 'robot' with which Domino's will deliver pizzas works

Tesla

Crash and fire of a driverless Tesla leaves two dead and causes company shares to fall

Uber

The End of a Dream: Uber Sells Its Autonomous Car and Flying Taxi Division