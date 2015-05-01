4 routines to exercise in the office

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

By Victoria147

You spend almost half of your time in an office, that is, sitting and not moving ... unless you stop for a coffee or pick up some copies. Of course, this affects your physical well-being, and in the long run it could have negative consequences such as being overweight or muscle pain. But who says that the office is not an ideal space to keep in shape?

The reality is, you don't need a lot of time or ample space to burn calories. There are short and simple exercise routines that, without involving great juggling, will allow you to maintain a healthy weight. InstaFit experts propose some sequences:

1. Calf Raise

Obviously, the least you want is to attract attention in your work, right? This exercise is discreet and highly effective. Instead of aimlessly moving your feet due to anxiety, focus on working your calf. When you are sitting, lift without taking off the balls of your feet, tense your calf for two seconds and then release. Repeat several times. You can increase the difficulty a bit by putting your trash can under your feet and supporting only the tips of your fingers in the same way. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

2. The tantrum

Sitting in your chair, stretch and flex your legs. Use force to brake when your legs reach 90 degrees. You can do the same with your arms. You will see how with this exercise your arm becomes a turned bicep.

3. Celebration squat

Maybe you got a promotion or it was a great day for you at work. Celebrate with the jump squat! Find an empty boardroom. Get into the deep squat position and push yourself as high as you can as if you were jumping for joy at some great news. Do this exercise for four to six repetitions.

4. Wallpapers

These triceps exercises can be performed almost anywhere, including your cubicle. Using a sturdy desk or chair that doesn't have casters, sit with your hands on the edge, feet planted on the floor a step or two away from the table or chair. Straighten your arms to lift your body, then bend them to a 90-degree angle so that your body "plunges". Hold for two seconds and straighten again while keeping your body elevated on your support. Perform 8 to 10 repetitions, always with a straight back.

Now there is no excuse for not being in shape ... even if you are the busiest person in the world.