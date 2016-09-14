How to get out of your debts?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Among the challenges of entrepreneurial activity , keeping debts at bay, planning spending and having healthy finances are by far the factors that make the difference between the success and failure of a company. Although most know the equation and know the risks involved in breaking it, they end up acquiring loans that they cannot pay and sign conditions that hang them, adding to the financial collapse that is responsible for the premature closure of seven out of 10 companies in Mexico.

Are you at risk of falling into this statistic? Do your debts exceed you and you don't know how to get out of them? Do you think the time has come to pay them off? Calm down, analyze the situation and follow these tips.

Signs of collapse

Although financial culture is progressively strengthening in Mexico, over- indebtedness is a threat that permanently haunts entrepreneurs and companies. "We have a statistic that indicates the three main causes of over-indebtedness: mismanagement of personal finances (51%), unforeseen events (18%) and search for liquidity for the business (8%)", says Kathy Quintero, commercial manager of Resuelve your Debt .

Added to this is the fact that four out of 10 people often do not budget and ignore what their income and expenses are, resulting in financial collapse. "When you do not know your income and expenses, or you allocate more than 30% of your income to pay debts, it is easy to become over-indebted and fall into insolvency," adds Quintero.

What are the signs of over-indebtedness? The unequivocal sign is the inability to pay your credits , the inability to save and a long list of accounts payable to third parties. If the majority on this list are suppliers, it is an urgent red light to attend to.

Other indicators that suggest financial problems are debts with two or more financial institutions (personal loans and / or bank cards) and owing to the informal market (moneylenders). The good news is that there is the possibility of getting out of debt from financial planning aimed at cleaning up your finances; it all depends on your interest and organizational skills. Get ready!

Action plan

To get out of debt there is no infallible recipe, but there are some measures that, if well carried out, can help you get out of the crisis. A good start is to do a spending analysis. Record your expenses for a specific period and group them by categories. Do the same with your income. On a personal level you can use a spreadsheet; there are also applications for it. If it is for your company, lean on specialized software or follow the advice of your accountant.

The objective of this measure is to provide you with an overview of your finances to make an adjustment plan or reduction of expenses. “Analyze what expenses you have and evaluate which ones you can substitute. Sometimes the expenses exceed the? Income you were hoping to get. A good tip is to identify the expenses that you can change with the same result, "explains Quintero, from Resolve your Debt.

In this regard, it may be worthwhile to find new suppliers, implement internal savings measures (for example an energy efficiency program or reduce the use of paper) or even carry out a staff cut mainly focused on “cutting the fat "And leave the" muscle ".

“The idea is to cut expenses and free up resources to put them into existing debts. Perhaps you are selling salads and you had not realized that there are suppliers of lettuce with more competitive prices. With this, you will be able to release some stress and put more into your credit ”, says Wolfgang Erhardt, Social Communication coordinator and spokesperson for the Credit Bureau .

Then, analyze your debts: how much do you owe? To whom? What are the items? In what conditions? Do you owe more to suppliers? Do you owe more to banks via mortgages, personal / business loans or credit cards? Or are your main creditors family and friends? The action plan to be implemented depends to a large extent on the above.

"It is very easy to lose perspective when a company is troubled, although you have to try to calm down and resolve priorities," warns Enrique Horcasitas, from Comparaguru.com . In this sense, it is recommended to solve the smallest debt first, which can be a personal loan or a line of a credit card. The idea is to free up expensive money quickly.

Larger debts can be written off with advance payments that lower interest and reduce financial pressure. This resource is recommended when you have not lost the ability to pay and there is still capital.

When there is no such liquidity and, on the contrary, it falls into insolvency, the recourse at hand is to renegotiate the debt in search of a write-off. This measure only applies when there is delinquency and consists of an agreement between the debtor and the creditor to settle the debt in its entirety through a discount that ranges between 30 and 90%, depending on the institution.

If you are interested in this alternative, you should know that making use of it can generate bad marks in the Credit Bureau, which in the future may affect obtaining financing. “You have to avoid acquiring new loans if you already have different personal or business debts. This can only cause more problems, ”says Quintero.

There are other options that are worth having on the radar. One of them is debt consolidation, which allows you to convert all your monthly payments into a single payment, which is less than the sum of all your current monthly payments. This alternative requires mortgaging some property or renegotiating; Or, take out a new bank loan to consolidate.

Its main advantage is that the interest is lower than that of personal loans and credit cards, although the term is usually longer.

“The cheapest loans that exist for the term are mortgages. If you have real estate, perhaps before you owe the credit card, it is better to mortgage your house or real estate for a long term, which allows you low payments and a reasonable interest rate, unlike a credit of payroll, for example, which is granted in short terms with a very high monthly payment, ”says Ricardo Gómez, from Finamex . "At first they get you out of the problem, but in two months you're drowning again," adds the expert.

Do not forget that if you plan to request a loan to pay another loan, think twice. And unless it's based on collateral for real estate, look for other options. Approach a financial expert and make informed decisions. Remember that your heritage is at stake.