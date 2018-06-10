51 songs to celebrate dad in his day

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Sunday we celebrate Father's Day , a day in which we remember the father figures that have inspired us in life. As in everything, there are songs that take us back to great moments in our past or that directly express the feelings that we usually have saved.

At Entrepreneur en Español we want to celebrate our parents with melodies that speak of the impact they have had on our walk and that reflect everything that as children we want to tell them. That is why we compiled 51 songs in Spanish and English to commemorate the "head of the house."

Did we miss any? Help us with your suggestions in the comments and follow us on Spotify on the Entrepreneur_México channel!

Happy Father's Day to all papipreneurs!