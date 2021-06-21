CDMX

Will there be a drill today? The seismic alert will sound this morning

This will be the First National Drill of 2021: Seismic Alert will sound in CDMX on June 21 at 11:30 am.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, June 21, the seismic alert will sound in Mexico City at 11:30 in the morning as part of the First National Drill of 2021 . This was announced by José Alfonso Suárez del Real, Secretary of the Capital Government this Saturday.

The alarm will sound on 12,826 speaker poles throughout the country's capital, as well as on television and radio stations that will ultimately say: "This is a drill."

This drill will be carried out under the assumption of a magnitude 8.1 earthquake at 300 km.

This 2021 National Drill is the first to be held in the midst of the pandemic, so people must follow hygiene measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 such as the use of face masks, healthy distance and hand washing when returning to the inside.

Two demonstration scenarios will be carried out with 152 elements of different emergency services: one will be on Avenida Avenida Juárez 60, where the partial collapse and fire will be staged in a room, and another will be in the Zócalo of CDMX, with extraction work of victims in collapsed structures.

