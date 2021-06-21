Wall Street

Investor Michael Burry returns to Twitter to make this strong warning

This expert predicted the 2008 mortgage crisis and today he has lit these red flags.
Investor Michael Burry returns to Twitter to make this strong warning
Image credit: Netflix
Michael Burry fue representado por Christian Bale en la película

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After a three-month absence, renowned investor Michael Burry - who was portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie " The Big Short" - announced his return to Twitter warning his followers about the largest market bubble in history. This caused that the users of the social network will begin to be alarmed.

“People always ask me what is happening in the markets. It is simple. The biggest speculative bubble of all time in all things. By two orders of magnitude. # FlyingPigs360, ”Burry mentioned, referencing a famous investor saying: Bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs are slaughtered.

Likewise, he said, whenever investors get a chance they are too greedy, wildly speculating, taking too much risk and chasing unrealistic returns. We can relate it to the rapid recovery in the real economy of the United States in recent times.

The investment specialist was denied entry to his Twitter profile after betting that the shares of Tesla , Elon Musk's company , would decline and advising said owner to raise the price of his shares because it was at a ridiculous price. His comment came true because they had an approximate drop of 36% in the month of May.

The investor went viral after predicting the 2008 mortgage crisis, during which the investor earned approximately $ 100 million and generated more than 700 million in profits for his clients. This year, he helped lay the foundations for GameStop by buying a video game retail stake in 2019.

