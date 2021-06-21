Bitcoin

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 11% After China Bans Cryptocurrency Mining

Bitcoin's slump continues now that the Chinese government has shut down cryptocurrency mining facilities, wiping out about 90% of mining capacity in the country.
Next Article
Bitcoin Plunges More Than 11% After China Bans Cryptocurrency Mining
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last week, it was announced that the Chinese government would implement a ban against cryptocurrency mining, which was extended this weekend. The Chinese authorities ordered the closure of the facilities where this activity is carried out, which resulted in a strong fall of more than 11% in Bitcoin (BTC). 

This Monday morning, June 21, Bitcoin reached a minimum price of $31,830 per unit, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Just a few hours earlier, during Sunday afternoon, the cryptocurrency was trading at $35,945, which means a drop of 11.45%. 

Last week, Elon Musk said that his company Tesla would accept Bitcoin again when cryptocurrency "miners" used more clean energy. The announcement triggered a rebound in the price of BTC, which even surpassed $40,000. However, it did not stay there long and is getting further away from its all-time high of more than $64,000 on April 14.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com .

Regional governments in Chinese provinces have ordered the closure of cryptomining facilities and ordered power companies to stop supplying power to all mines before Sunday.

Local media reported that electricity supplies to all cryptocurrency mines in Sichuan province were cut off at midnight Sunday.

Related: How to Mine Bitcoins?

Cryptomining in China fuels nearly 80% of the world's cryptocurrency trade. With this ban, the government ends about 90% of the Bitcoin mining capacity in the country.

The Chinese government's restrictions against cryptocurrencies began last May when it prohibited all financial entities in the country from carrying out transactions with digital currencies.

Analysts point out that all these measures are likely related to China's intention of launching its own official cryptocurrency, with which it can control transactions and prevent capital flight, investment and tax collection.

Related: They Present the First Cryptocurrency Linked to the Mexican Peso

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Elon Musk Sold 10% of Tesla's Bitcoins and Will Accept the Cryptocurrency Again When It's Greener

Bitcoin

It is a bad idea for El Salvador to accept Bitcoin as legal currency, IMF warns

Bitcoin

Bukele wants El Salvador to be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender