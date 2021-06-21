Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

This marks the last full moon of spring or the first of summer.
What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?
Image credit: Vía Nupcias

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Nupcias

By Fernanda Orendain

Without a doubt, 2021 has been a quite surprising year, so much so that it has given us multiple astronomical events. Next will be the last supermoon of the year, also known as the strawberry moon. We tell you why it is called this way and when it will happen.

Strawberry moon

The s trawberry moon or strawberry moon , was named by the Native Americans who usually harvested strawberries during this time of year. This marks the last full moon of spring or the first of summer .

What is it?

Supermoons are events that we can see when the moon is in its full phase and has a position in the orbit closest to the earth , which causes it to look bigger and brighter.

When?

It will be at a distance from Earth of approximately 361 536 kilometers and will occur on June 24 and 25. However, it will reach its maximum brightness at 2:40 pm next Thursday but will be fully visible until evening.

Before its arrival, the moon will be accompanied by Mars and Saturn during the night of June 21 . According to experts "Mars will be a red dot in the sky and Saturn will also be very visible."

