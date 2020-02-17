These are 7 financing options for LGBTQ + entrepreneurs

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Are you a business owner and identify as LGBTQ + ? If yes, you know that discrimination is always present and that there is not always legal protection. The LGBTQ + community also struggles with financial instability, experiencing particularly high rates of poverty and homelessness , as well as lower incomes compared to the rest of the population.

However, of course you can be successful as an LGBTQ + business owner, and here are seven helpful financing options that exist in America that we can learn from.

1. National Chamber of LGBT Commerce

In the United States, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce ( NGLCC ) is a national organization that serves as a voice to the 1 million LGBTQ + owners, also offering a certification program for most LGBTQ + businesses.

They also have a Diversity Initiative (SDI), a tool for businesses to connect with large corporations, government agencies, and other certified companies. This body certifies lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender commercial companies, seeking opportunities for them to have greater exposure in government and in corporate acquisitions processes.

2. Local Chambers of Commerce

In the United States, entrepreneurs can take advantage of the resources of their local chambers of commerce, since the National Chamber has offices in 30 states and in the nation's capital. These offices connect them to local businesses and resources, banks included.

3. Community development financial institutions

These institutions are private organizations that focus on loans and credits for vulnerable groups. Banks, accelerators, credit unions and investors come in here.

4. Investor angels

Does your business have great growth potential? If yes, the angel investors may be interested. In the United States, Gaingels co- invests with other firms to influence social progress through investments in companies with LGBTQ + leadership. They also invest in growing businesses that can influence the influx of LGBTQ + talent into management positions.

There is also the firm Pipeline Angels , which invests in women and non-binary entrepreneurs. O Republic , a firm that focuses on diverse entrepreneurs of all genders, offering opportunities outside of California and New York.

5. Small Business Administration

The SBA supports an LGBTQ + business network in the hopes of fostering the economic empowerment of the community and providing access to its programs and services. Several district offices have strategic alliances with the LGBTQ + community.

6. StartOut

StartOut is an NGO serving LGBTQ + entrepreneurs and businesses seeking to increase the number, diversity, and impact of business owners. Their events include educational opportunities, networking and award ceremonies.

The StartOut Rising program expands the NGO's reach to cities where they are not yet present and offers LGBTQ + entrepreneurs the opportunity to network through MeetUp.

7. Other diversity programs

Beyond the NGLCC's diversity initiative, there are other places where if you are part of the LGBTQ + community and have a business, your business is considered diverse. In 2015, Massachusetts became the first state to include LGBTQ + owned businesses in its diversity program.

Marriott has a diversity program for its suppliers that includes LGBT + in the very definition of diversity. The same Ford and IBM . According to the Human Rights Campaign report , 193 of the Fortune 500 also have these types of programs.

Bonus tip: traditional financing

LGBTQ + owners can, and should, always seek the same type of financing as any other business. The options are between banks, investment firms, crowdfunding, etc. Many providers will open their portfolios to companies that meet certain criteria, such as good business credit.

In Mexico there is the Mexican Federation of LGBT + Entrepreneurs and it works for a Mexico with equal opportunities for all people. The FMELGBT is the official and non-profit organization that gives voice and visibility to corporations, businessmen, entrepreneurs, professionals and talent who identify as part of the LGBT + community and works together for the economic empowerment of the sector through the linking LGBT + suppliers, multinational corporations, government entities and civil society organizations to generate business opportunities, promote norms, policies and regulations in favor of inclusion and diversity in the economic and labor sphere.

As times continue to change, there is a much better chance that there are more and more financing opportunities and that LGBTQ + owners can finally succeed in the same field as their peers.